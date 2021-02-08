Cosmic Sin trailer sends Bruce Willis back to space to save the world yet again

Bruce Willis is no stranger to saving the world, but if the last few years of his filmography are anything to go by, what he really needs is to save his career. Maybe by saving the world once again, Willis might just be due for a comeback in the new sci-fi film called Cosmic Sin. Yes, its a stupid name.

Cosmic Sin is written and directed by Edward Drake and is clearly inspired by the likes of other sci-fi projects like Blade Runner, Altered Carbon and even Cyberpunk with its visual style. The film sees a group of seven elite soldiers, led by Wills in a spacesuit that looks similar to Halo’s Master Chief Mjolnir armour. Willis’ team includes Frank Grillo, Adelaide Kane, and Luke Wilson, as they team up to take out an alien civilisation looking to destroy humanity (based on our current behaviour, can you blame them?).

It sounds like the perfect setting for some big high-action sci-fi cheese, but can it deliver? Well, thankfully the trailer for the film is here to give us some clues:

I guess its perhaps too much to expect any form of career resurgence from Willis just yet, but this film looks promising. While the movie is no doubt unoriginal and filled with cheesy one-liners and all the predictable cliches you can imagine, the production values look great for a small-budget film and Willis looks to be in cocky form here. Though you could argue that lately he plays the same character in practically every role these days and this is now just simply an extension of his persona.

Cosmic Sin should prove to be a fun diversion and even if the story and acting fall apart, the intergalactic action looks like it could be well worth a watch. Let’s hope it lives up to that promise when it arrives in theatres and On-Demand services on March 12.

