Bruce Willis takes on corrupt cops – again – in the trailer for Out of Death

Bruce Willis was once one of the biggest action stars in the world. Now he is just an action star (Editor’s note: And even that description is questionable – Kervyn). The veteran actor seems to have swapped blockbuster movies – Glass aside – for a string of generic run-of-the-mill action films that have become his bread and butter for the past decade. But I guess when playing a certain role comes so effortless for you and you can still bank a decent paycheck by playing the same role over and over again, then why not?

Willis latest’ easy paycheck is Out of Death and this time around he’s playing Jack, a man who comes to the aid of a hiker, Shannon (played by Jaime King), who witnessed a police officer commit a gruesome murder, with the two of them now in a battle against the cops to fight for justice. It sounds like the typical kind of role you would expect to find Willis play and based on this new trailer, the film looks fairly stock standard for what we’ve come to expect from the star:

This is the kind of movie where you know exactly what you’re going to expect. That doesn’t necessarily make it a bad thing though, as it will probably meet people’s expectations for it pretty spot on. Yes, we would all like to see Willis perhaps play in something more interesting, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t play these sorts of roles well either.

Out of Death is directed by Mike Burns from a script by Bill Lawrence and is scheduled for release on July 16th, 2021, to theatres and on-demand services.

