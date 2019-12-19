By the power of Grayskull! Netflix is making a second He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series

It’s official! He-Man is coming back to television again again, as Netflix and Mattel have inked a new deal, presumably in a meeting that saw the Netflix head of animation hold the contract above his head and scream about having the power before he ran out of the building. While this project will be completely divorced from Kevin Smith’s upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series will see the original property given a proper reimagining.

“Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base,” said Fred Soulie, SVP of Content Distribution and Business Development at Mattel in a press release via Animation Magazine.

The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.

This particular project will be helmed by the team of House of Cool and CGCG, the people responsible for the Trollhunters series. They do good work, but I’m still miffed that this series isn’t being traditionally animated. Dammit, I want to see thick lines of ink, bulging with two dimensional muscles that can barely be contained by the art medium as they threaten to rip the fabric of the hand drawn art asunder with a mere flex of their massive muscles. Anyway, here’s the official pitch for the show:

On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

Over on the talent side, the new He-Man series will be helmed by Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers, with Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) producing. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) rounds out the creative talent pool as story editor.

While Netflix says that this project will be separate from their current and most excellent She-Ra series, tonally it’ll be in the same vein as is Grayskull big sister. Nice.

