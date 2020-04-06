Call me By Your Name sequel in active development

When it comes to sequels, it’s pretty much expected that big blockbuster films will get them. If its a horror film, you’ll get far too many of them on an annual basis. Awards contender Oscar-winning dramas though, they’re typically once-off stories that generally tell a complete tale and then we all move on from there.

There is one big awards drama film that is going to be getting a sequel and that movie is Call Me By Your Name. The film released in 2017 and was directed by Luca Guadagnino, arriving as a major contender in that year’s cinema award season, earning four Oscar nominations and making a star out of Timothee Chalamet. The film centred on seventeen-year-old Elio (Chalamet), who falls in love with his father’s research assistant Oliver (Arnie Hammer) during a summer in Italy.

Not long after the film was released, Guadagnino expressed a desire to want to delve back into the story, something which seemed likely considering André Aciman, the author of the book the film is based on, announced he was writing a sequel titled Find Me. In a recent interview with La Repubblica (via Variety), Guadagnino has provided a small update about the film’s progress, confirming it is in development and that the original cast is returning.

Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie.

It’s not clear if the sequel will once again adapt the new novel from Aciman or if they will take the film in a different direction, though when you have a strong story on which to build upon it makes sense to keep working with it. It will be interesting to see if this movie can be as popular as the first one ended up being or if people’s appetite for a drama of this nature will already be exhausted.

Last Updated: