In the trailer for crime-thriller Crisis, three drug stories collide

Crisis is the sophomore feature from writer/director Nicholas Jarecki (Artitrage) and is a crime thriller/drama that tells three interwoven tales set in and around the US opioid epidemic. It features a top notch cast the includes Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and Indira Varma.

Hammer plays a federal agent trying to crack a Fentanyl smuggling ring operating between the US and Canada, while Lilly is a mother who’s struggling to overcome her own addiction issues while also tracking down her missing son, and Oldman is a university researcher who uncovers safety issues with a newly-announced and purportedly non-addictive painkiller that stands to earn the billion dollar pharmaceutical company he works for, and its CEO, a lot of money.

The synopsis is as follows:

An intense thriller set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, Crisis features three interwoven stories that highlight the greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war. A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation, an architect recovering from an oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical giant bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

Let’s take a look:

If I’m being perfectly honest I’m a bit disappointed in that trailer. A superb cast seem wasted on what comes across as a bland and predictable movie overall – if you’ve watched any police procedurals over the years then you’ve seen these same stories played out many times before. I also have a horrible suspicion that it’ll resort to speechified dialogue about the war on drugs, addiction, and ethics in order to get its point across.

What do you think?

Crisis is due for release in limited US theatres on 26 February, and will be available via digital and on-demand services from 5 March.

Last Updated: