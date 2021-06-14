Watch: The trailer for Hulu’s star-studded mystery drama Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is the upcoming star-studded miniseries created by mega producer David E. Kelly (L.A. Law, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and so many more) and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow). It’s based on Australian author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name. Kelly and Moriarty previously collaborated on HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries Big Little Lies, which is based on her 2014 novel of the same name, and earned eight Emmy Awards wins in its first season.

In the US the show will be available via streaming service Hulu, while Amazon Prime Video will handle distribution outside of the US. It follows a group of nine strangers who attend an exclusive wellness retreat at a spa called Tranquillum House, which is run by a mysterious Russian woman who seems to have an uncanny knack for getting under their skin and poking at the issues troubling them.

The miniseries has an incredible cast that includes Nicole Kidman (who headlined the aforementioned Big Little Lies), Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. That’s worth the price of admission right there, I’d pay attention to any series with a cast like that attached.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine stressed city dwellers at a boutique health-and-wellness resort, trying to get on a path to a better way of living. However, these nine strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like an intriguing series that has the potential to go to some really dark and heavy places. As I’ve already mentioned the cast is amazing, the retreat is gorgeous, and I’m not only keen (if that’s the right word) to see these badly-damaged people face their inner demons, but also find out more about Nicole Kidman’s character and how she does what she does.

What do you think?

Nine Perfect Strangers’ eight-episode-long first season will premiere in the US on Hulu on 18 August, and on Amazon Prime Video on 20 August outside of the US.

