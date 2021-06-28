Dream big in this trailer for Sing 2

If there is one genre of entertainment that has dominated television over the past decade, it’s reality TV. And while some people might jump at the chance to watch the trash fake shows that happen when cameras follow famous people like the Kardashians around, the shows that continue to attract the biggest audiences are those that see people rise from obscurity to become big performers and try and achieve fame. The sad part is that while some are able to find lasting fame through different shows like Idols, America’s Got Talent, The Voice or whatever other themed show we get that follows the same premise – many performers get forgotten about once their run on the show has ended and the next season starts.

Illumination’s Sing was built around the same premise of the singing reality show and – while predictable – proved a success with audiences through its lovable characters, catchy performances, and ability to capture the same sort of hype that these reality shows do n television. Where does the studio take it for a sequel though? Well, it’s difficult to just rehash the concept with new singers and lose out developing those characters people grew to love – and so writer/director Garth Jennings is returning to now show us what becomes of those loves of the participants following the first movie – both the successes and failures:

One of the biggest issues I had with the first movie was that it lacked any emotional heft. Yes, it is a kids film and was more focused on trying to extract laughs than appealing to our brainwaves, but the lack of real drama made it a film that you forget about quickly after the credits rolled. Based on the evidence of this trailer, it seems some of those issues have been fixed and while the core characters and light-hearted nature of the show remain, the characters are facing a lot more personal drama that will hopefully help us to connect with them a little better and inspire more than just a simple singing contest can do otherwise.

Illumination knows how to make an appealing animated movie and even if they lack the quality of Pixar and Disney studios, this should still appeal to a lot of people when it gets released on Christmas of this year. The film will feature the return of Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, along with several big-name stars like Bono as Calloway, Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as Jimmy’s spoiled daughter Porsha, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. If nothing else, that impressive vocal and musical talent should definitely get people enjoying themselves and singing along to the music.

