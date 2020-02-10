Cats, Rambo and Tyler Perry lead the Razzie nominations

We’ve just seen the winners of the Oscars, the collection of the best of the best for the year. It was a winners list which saw a foreign language film win Best Picture for the first time and featured a deserving group of professionals with hardly any award winner that you could complain about.

However, those aren’t the only movies that people end up talking about, as along with all these great films that came out last year are a collection of turkeys that we are all trying to forget even existed. And doing their best to ensure these horrible films are remembered for prosperity we have the Razzie awards. The awards show that remembers the worst films of the year has long since descended into a bit of a farce and lacks any form of credibility but remains fun as it can often prove to be quite scathing in the way it recognised some lesser moments of the year’s big films. This year Tyler Perry, John Travolta, Sylvester Stallone and the entirety of Cats are coming in for a bit of ridicule:

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood



WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint



WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass





WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts



WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)



WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone



WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood



WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New Category for 2019)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy (2019)

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood



RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

Unsurprisingly, the disaster that was Cats came out with the most nominations of the year being nominated in practically every category except for Worst Actor and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. Though it could easily have found itself in those categories too. A Madea Family Funeral also received many nominations, mostly thanks to Tyler Perry with Rambo: Last Blood also nominated throughout. For Perry and Stallone though, it’s just a continuation of a trend which has seen them nominated far too many times.

There are probably worse movies than these, but none that were as high profile. So, while the rest of the world is remembering the best films of the year why not discuss the most disappointing instead. What as your worst movie of 2019?

