Cats, Rambo and Tyler Perry lead the Razzie nominations

We’ve just seen the winners of the Oscars, the collection of the best of the best for the year. It was a winners list which saw a foreign language film win Best Picture for the first time and featured a deserving group of professionals with hardly any award winner that you could complain about.
However, those aren’t the only movies that people end up talking about, as along with all these great films that came out last year are a collection of turkeys that we are all trying to forget even existed. And doing their best to ensure these horrible films are remembered for prosperity we have the Razzie awards. The awards show that remembers the worst films of the year has long since descended into a bit of a farce and lacks any form of credibility but remains fun as it can often prove to be quite scathing in the way it recognised some lesser moments of the year’s big films. This year Tyler Perry, John Travolta, Sylvester Stallone and the entirety of Cats are coming in for a bit of ridicule:
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New Category for 2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy (2019)
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
Unsurprisingly, the disaster that was Cats came out with the most nominations of the year being nominated in practically every category except for Worst Actor and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. Though it could easily have found itself in those categories too. A Madea Family Funeral also received many nominations, mostly thanks to Tyler Perry with Rambo: Last Blood also nominated throughout. For Perry and Stallone though, it’s just a continuation of a trend which has seen them nominated far too many times.
There are probably worse movies than these, but none that were as high profile. So, while the rest of the world is remembering the best films of the year why not discuss the most disappointing instead. What as your worst movie of 2019?
Last Updated: February 10, 2020