Chainsaw Man is getting an anime adaptation from the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen

Out of all the manga I’ve read this year, Chainsaw Man has been an incredible rollercoaster of blood, violence, and unrelenting WTFery. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series is set in a world where demons aren’t just real, they’re walking weapons of mass destruction. They’ve also infiltrated society, regularly going on rampages that require a special division of operatives to stop them by fighting fire with demonically contracted fire.

I won’t go too far into the details, but imagine hell’s most gruesome rip ‘n tear power contained within a teenage dumbass and you’d get the idea behind Chainsaw Man. It’s all fun and games until the United States Government decides to summon the demonic personification of guns and reduce Japan’s population by a few hundred thousand civilians.

"Chainsaw Man" by Tatsuki Fujimoto will get an anime adaption by studio Mappa pic.twitter.com/F8phDNsBTK — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) December 9, 2020

The manga’s first major arc is coming to an end this month, but if you wanted to hop into its weird story and don’t mind being patient, good news! An official anime adaptation is on the way according to recent Shonen Jump leaks, helmed by Studio Mappa. Having had a string of hits on their hands such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Dorohedoro, and God of High School, I’m naturally super-excited to get an anime adaptation that will be a bloody blast of ultra-violence and left hooks to the emotion organs.

As for those of you who have read the manga? I too am super-excited to see Power get the animated treatment.

