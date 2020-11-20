Chaos Walking is finally happening and we actually have a trailer to prove it!

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t shock you any further, BAM! Chaos Walking lives again! If that name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because this is the long-gestating Doug Liman-directed adaptation of Patrick Ness’ YA sci-fi action thriller starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. Waaaaaay back in the annals of time known as late 2017, following years of development hell, production actually wrapped on the film. However, after a round of less-than-desirable test screenings. “Less than desirable” being my euphemism for “deemed unreleasable by executives who watched initial cuts”, according to a Wall Street Journal report. As a result, $15 million worth of reshoots – to add to its $100 million budget – were scheduled to commence with Ness himself co-writing the script. There was just a slight problem.

With Ridley leading the Star Wars franchise at the time and Holland playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their schedules could not overlap sufficiently enough to allow time for weeks of reshoots. And thus Chaos Walking ended up sitting on a shelf on the Lionsgate lot gathering dust. Eventually, an opportunity arose in April 2019 for the reshoots, but now Liman wasn’t available to direct and thus Fede Alvarez was instead tagged in to step behind the camera. And then just when it looked like Chaos Walking was good to go, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It really seemed like this movie would never see the light of day. But now it’s actually coming out and we have the first trailer to prove it!

On a colony called the New World, Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people’s and animals’ minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola (Daisy Ridley) – the first he has ever met. While he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen), they discover the secret history of their world.

Joining Ridley and Holland in Chaos Walking, the stacked cast also boasts Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Kurt Sutter, and Oscar Jaenada. And to go with the trailer we’ve got a batch of pics (courtesy of IGN) to give us some first looks at them, including some behind-the-scenes snaps.



















Along with Ness, the script was co-written by Christopher Ford – adapting 2008’s The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first novel in Ness’ Chaos Walking trilogy – while Liman retains sole directing credit. Chaos Walking is currently scheduled for release 22 January 2021.

