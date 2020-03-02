Check out Mulan’s wuxia stunts with new featurette

Despite me enjoying Aladdin way, way more than I ever expected to, I’ve not really been too fussed about Disney’s recent slate of live-action remakes. And no, it’s not because of the dreaded “r” word, as I’ve never really had much nostalgic affinity for the original animated classics to begin with (Yes, yes. I’m a heathen, I know). These new movies just aren’t really appealing to me… except for one. I am totally hyped up for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan and the reason for my excitement can all be explained in one word: Wuxia.

This new version will be more of an adaptation of the original Chinese legend of Mulan than the much-beloved 1998 animated musical. As such, director Niki Caro and co have leaned hard into Wuxia martial arts trappings. And as a massive fan of classic martial arts movies, I could not be more excited. Especially after watching this new behind-the-scenes featurette which shows off the stunts that Caro and her stunt team have come up with, as well as all the training that titular lead actress Yifei Liu and her co-stars underwent to pull off all the action. Check it out below.

Along with the new featurette, to mark ticket sales for Mulan opening last week, Disney has also released two new TV spots as well as a batch of beautiful new posters.







Mulan also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. It is scheduled for release on 27 March 2020.

