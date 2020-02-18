Check out the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Apple TV+ series Amazing Stories

Apple TV+ has been pretty slow in building up its content of shows unlike the other big streaming powerhouses like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+. Something though which is part of a deliberate strategy by the company to focus on quality over quantity and rather ensure that every show and movie they make is a must-watch rather than having a large amount of content which many might consider disposable.

And to create this quality content they are bringing in several industry behemoths of their own to help create content and no industry icon is perhaps bigger than Steven Spielberg. The famed director and producer will be executive producing a new anthology series for the company titled Amazing stories, which is based on the original Amazing stories that Spielberg himself created back in 1985 which ran for two seasons. A series which the company just dropped a new trailer for:

The trailer does very little to introduce the plot of the first 5 stories that will form part of this new series but has plenty of atmosphere against the backdrop of John Williams’ original theme for the series and how the stories will feature a lot of diverse characters ad inspiring stories for everyone to enjoy. Forget Black Mirror as this series will likely have a much more feel-good vibe to it, but still with plenty of great sci-fi moments and exciting characters thrown into the mix. Everything you would expect from a Spielberg story.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are serving as the showrunners for the first season with a large cast across the different stories which includes Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Kerry Biché, and Austin Stowell.

The series is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 6 and could be one to look out for and possibly be Apple’s first must-watch show for their streaming service Something which they separately need.

