Netflix signs massive deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners

Streaming services know that they need to deliver quality content to keep subscribers around, which is why many top filmmakers have been tapped by different platforms to produce content of varying forms for them. This is in the hopes that the track records and recognizable names of these industry stalwarts will be a major lure all on their own.

And now Netflix has landed arguably the biggest name in Hollywood, as Deadline has reported that the streamer has signed a massive deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, to produce multiple films a year for the streaming service. There are no details on how much Netflix paid for this massive deal but given the pedigree of Spielberg’s movies and his reputation as one of the greatest directors and producers of all time, it most likely wasn’t cheap. Though it could easily be an investment that pays off with Spielberg’s name alone carrying a lot of weight and with most of what he touches turning into movie gold too.

At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the centre of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways. This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our long-time family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott [Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Global Film], and the entire Netflix team.

The deal is somewhat surprising in that Spielberg had previously been a vocal detractor of streaming services, reportedly going so far as to trying to get movies exclusively released on streaming platforms denied eligibility for the Oscars. On top of that, Amblin Entertainment – the production company subsidiary of Amblin Partners – currently has a contract with Universal to produce movies for them. This partnership will apparently continue with Amblin now producing content for both studios on a case-by-case basis. Though it’s not clear how they will decide which movies get released where.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Spielberg remains the visionary head of Amblin, many of these movies won’t have direct creative influence from him and will be worked on with his different production partners – however, the director’s own movies will most certainly be included too. It’s certainly a big win for Netflix and with the streamer looking to improve the quality of their movie efforts, they could not have picked a more reliable person than Spielberg.

