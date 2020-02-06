Chris Rock’s murder investigation takes a turn in the Saw franchise’s latest instalment Spiral

What? Either someone’s spiked my coffee this morning or I’ve just seen Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starring in a horror movie that’s the next, and ninth, instalment in the Saw franchise. Yes, that’s definitely what I’ve just seen. What!?

What makes this even stranger is that it was all Rock’s idea. He’s a big fan of the Saw franchise and happened to run into the Lionsgate CEO, Joe Drake, at a wedding and pitched him the story of a new movie that wasn’t a straight sequel or some kind of reboot, but rather an expansion of the existing universe.

Spiral is that movie. It’s directed by Saw II, III, and IV’s Darren Lynn Bousman, with the screenplay by Jigsaw writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Rock stars as a police detective who, along with his young partner (Max Minghella – The Social Network), is tasked with investigating a series of brutal murders that bear an uneasy resemblance to those that terrorised his city in years gone by. But his investigation into the murders earns him something far worse – the killer’s attention – and he finds himself in the centre of a sick new game.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Let’s take a look:

I’m not the greatest fan of horror movies, but I’ve got to admit I’m curious about this. Firstly, there’s the novelty of seeing Chris Rock in one of his rare serious roles (and playing off Samuel L. Jackson to boot), and second, there’s the tone which isn’t just straight slasher horror – to me, this seems more like a dark detective tale with horror elements. It feels like someone took Se7en in the one hand, Saw in the other, and smashed them together to see what would happen. Based on this teaser, I want to see what happens too.

What do you think?

Spiral is due for release both in the US and locally on 15 May. It also stars Marisol Nichols, Zoie Palmer, Dan Petronijevic, Nazneen Contractor, and Morgan David Jones.

