The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard drops plenty of F-bombs in latest NSFW trailer

If you want to take out the world’s best hitman, you lure them in for the kill by going after their wife. That’s the premise for the upcoming action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which sees two of the world’s great loudmouths, Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, team up once again. This time Salma Hayek takes on a more substantial part, reprising her role as Sonia Kincaid. The new trailer also gives us a better look at Antonio Banderas, who stars as the film’s big villain and Morgan Freeman who appears in an as-yet-unknown role:

I never know if we're filming or if this stuff just happens when you hang out with @SamuelLJackson and @SalmaHayek. #HitmansWifesBodyguard June 16. pic.twitter.com/7dZ7qLCKzT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 13, 2021

Safer version below, if you don’t want your children hear profanity-laden banter.

The first film was far from perfect but was a blast to watch thanks to the great chemistry between Jackson and Reynolds, and I am definitely keen to see more of that same banter between the two. The film certainly looks like it will be a wild and very entertaining ride, filled with a good balance of high-octane action and great comedic moments, which is all you really need to be entertained. Let’s hope the overall quality of the film can maintain the standards of these trailers when it releases on June 16, 2021.

