Christian Bale reportedly in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder

It appears that the man who starred as Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight trilogy of films is about to change comic book universes and join the MCU. Collider reports that Christian Bale is currently in talks to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth will be returning as the titular god of thunder, joined again by Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Unfortunately, the report does not reveal exactly what role Bale will play in the movie or even if it’s part of a multiple film deal or just a one-off appearance. Marvel is also yet to comment on the matter and will probably be unlikely to do until things are official, so also important to treat this as a rumour for now.

Now that Taika Waititi has finished work on Jojo Rabbit, the director is ready to step back behind the camera for the upcoming Thor movie. Love and Thunder will not only serve as a follow-up to Waititi’s fun and retro Thor: Ragnarok and the last two Avengers films but also mark the first time that any character has featured in their fourth solo film in the MCU. This showcases just how important and popular Hemsworth’s Thor has become and just how positively the stylistic changes in that last Thor movie have revived interest in the character.

We still know little else about what to expect from the new film though. From the scant details shared, we know that Thompson’s Valkyrie will follow up her Avengers: Endgame arc by looking for a queen to help her rule New Asgard. More importantly, Portman’s Jane Foster will not just be returning to the franchise, but will reportedly also have her character follow the path of her comic book counterpart and become a new Thor as well. Maybe Bale is being brought in to play Dario Agger, one of the major primary antagonists to Foster’s run as Thor?

And of course, it’s worth mentioning that Hemsworth’s godly superhero at the ending of Avengers: Endgame opened up a lot of cosmic potential for the character and his travel companions, meaning that we could be even for even more of a wild ride when Thor: Love and Thunder releases on 5 November 2021.

Last Updated: