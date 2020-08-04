Class is dismissed in Amazon’s satirical action comedy Get Duked!

Get Duked!, formerly known as Boyz in the Wood, is the debut feature from writer/director Ninian Doff. He’s better known for his work on music videos for artists such as Miike Snow and The Chemical Brothers, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video in 2019 for the latter’s We’ve Got to Try.

Rian Gordon (Final Score), Lewis Gribben (T2 Trainspotting), and Viraj Juneja (Vera) star in this R-rated action comedy as three slacker friends – Dean, Duncan, and DJ Beatroot (or William de Bouvier to his mum) respectively – who are thrown together with the uptight Ian (Samuel Bottomley – Wolf Hall) while on a camping trip in the Scottish Highlands. But the quartet make a wrong turn and end up in the hunting preserve of The Duke (Eddie Izzard), who considers them fair game for his latest hunt.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip — based on a real-life program — known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that’s worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures.

Let’s take a look, but before we do I’ll give the mandatory NSFW warning because this is the red-band trailer for an R-rated movie:

I’m immediately reminded of The Hunt, the political satire that was released earlier this year to some minor controversy. This movie follows a similar theme, although it’s more a class satire than a straight political one, and is far more of a comedy than an action movie like the aforementioned The Hunt. And this looks like one hell of a funny comedy to me.

What do you think?

Get Duked! Is due for release on Prime Video on 28 August. It also stars Kate Dickie, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo, Kevin Guthrie, Alice Lowe, and Jonathan Aris.

Last Updated: