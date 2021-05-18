Robert Langdon gets an origin story in this trailer for Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is streaming service Peacock’s upcoming series adaption of, unsurprisingly, Dan Brown’s 2009 novel of the same name, the third in his incredibly popular best-selling series of novels following the globe-trotting adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langford. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, who’ve previously worked together on Scream: The TV Series and The Crossing (among others), are the co-creators and showrunners.

The novel was originally supposed to receive a film adaption back in the early 2010s, with Tom Hanks reprising the role he played in 2006’s The Da Vinci Code and 2009’s Angels & Demons, but Sony passed on the script and instead moved on to adapt the fourth novel, Inferno, into a movie which was released in 2016.

In this adaption, which is a prequel series to the movies, Ashley Zukerman (Manhattan, Succession) takes over the role as a younger Robert Langdon who, after his mentor Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard) goes missing, is approached by the CIA to investigate a series of mysteries that are related to the disappearance, and unravel a massive conspiracy that threatens the world in the process. The novel, and presumably the series, will tackle mysteries related to Freemasonry, and ultimately Langdon tracking down an artifact hidden somewhere within Washington, D.C.,

The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Let’s take a look:

This doesn’t look half bad. I’ve read the novel, but thanks to the intervening decade or so, and the fact that’s it’s basically a fun, junk food read, I can’t remember much about it. While popular, the movies haven’t exactly set the world on fire, so maybe this series can bring something more to the table as we get to spend more time following Langdon as he unravels the historical mysteries.

What do you think?

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol doesn’t have a firm release date as yet, but it will premiere sometime later this year. It also stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Keenan Jolliff, and Beau Knapp.

