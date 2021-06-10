Watch: The full trailer for Netflix and R.L. Stine’s Fear Street film event trilogy

Fear Street is Netflix’s upcoming film trilogy event that’s based on children’s horror author R. L. Stine’s Fear Street novels, which features slightly older teen protagonists compared to his Goosebumps novels. The big red streaming machine will release three movies set across three distinct time periods, while still sharing a common story, over a period of three weeks in July.

All three movies are directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Scream: The TV Series), and she shares the writing duties across the trilogy with Phil Graziadei (Honeymoon), Kyle Killen (Awake), Zak Olkewicz (who makes his debut), and Kate Trefry (Stranger Things). They star Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Jeremy Ford, Mark Ashworth, and Randy Havens.

The official synopses for the trilogy and each of its entries are as follows:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. Fear Street Part One: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Let’s take a look:

School, slashers, summer camp, and witches – this all seems pretty run-of-the-mill to me. That doesn’t meant it won’t entertain though, because while it doesn’t come across as particularly scary I’m curious to see how the story plays out across the trilogy. The performances seem decent, there are few jump scares, and I really liked some of the CGI – if you go into this expecting horror-lite then I think you’ll have a good time.

What do you think?

Fear Street Part One: 1994 will premiere on Netflix on 2 July, and Parts Two and Three will follow on 9 and 16 July respectively.

