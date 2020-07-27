Home Entertainment Comic-Con: Amazon’s Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast

Comic-Con: Amazon’s Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast

By Kervyn Cloete
Posted on July 27, 2020
3 min read
6
Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 52

I’ve said this before, but while it was being published by Image Comics between 2003 and 2018, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible was the greatest superhero comic on the market. The tale of teenager Mark Greyson who discovers that he’s the superpowered half-alien son of the world’s most famous superhero – who it actually turns out is secretly a whole lot more than that – boasted fantastically written characters, epic story arcs, and jaw-dropping art from Ryan Ottley. There was basically never a bad issue across its 144 issue run, if you ask me.

And with that level of pedigree, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming animated adaptation of Invincible has a really high bar to reach. And damn, the streaming service is definitely going for it. Originally it was revealed that The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun would voice Mark aka Invincible, with Oscar-winner JK Simmons voicing his father, Omni-Man, and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh voicing Mark’s mom.

Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 53

That was already enough to draw attention but over the last few weeks, the complete voice cast has been revealed with the final six revealed during Kirkman’s own [email protected] panel this weekend past. And holy crap! I can’t even recall when last I’ve seen any cast – whether live-action or just voice – this star-studded! Check it out below.

  • Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson aka Invincible
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 54
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 55
  • J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 56
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 57
  • Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 58
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 59
  • Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 60
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 61
  • Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 62
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 63
  • Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 64
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 65
  • Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 66
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 67
  • Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 68
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 69
  • Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 70
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 71
  • Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan /aka Rex Splode
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 72
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 73
  • Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 74
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 75
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 76
  • Khary Payton as Black Samson
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 77
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 78
  • Zachary Quinto as Robot
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 79
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 80
  • Malese Jow as Kate Cha aka Dupli-Kate
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 81
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 82
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Monster Girl
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 83
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 84
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 85
  • Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray, Amanda
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 86
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 87
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 88
  • Lauren Cohan as War Woman
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 89
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 90
  • Chad Coleman as Martian Man
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 91
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 92
  • Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 93
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 94
  • Lennie James as Darkwing
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 95
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 96
  • Ross Marquand as The Immortal, Aquarius
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 97
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 98
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 99
  • Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 100
  • Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 101

Well, damn! That is some ridiculous star power! You may have noticed that the last six names on the list – who were announced on Saturday and make up the Justice League-inspired Guardians of the Globe – are all also actors from AMC’s adaptation of Kirkman’s The Walking Dead just like Yeun. Clearly, Kirkman likes to work with people he’s got a good relationship with already. The comic writer will exec produce the Amazon animated series alongside Simon Racioppa (The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence) who will act as showrunner.

It had previously been announced that Seth Rogen, who voices Allen the Alien here (which is perfect voice-casting), was developing a live-action feature film adaptation of Invincible along with frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg. It’s unclear if that project is still in production, but honestly, I would actually prefer to keep this animated. Invincible boasts some of the most extreme and violent superhero fights in all of comics, and there’s just no way a mainstream live-action adaptation will replicate that accurately.

Comic-Con: Amazon's Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast 102

Either way, I was already excited for Amazon’s adaptation, but now I’m downright giddy for it given the caliber of the cast they’ve assembled here. There’s no word on release date yet for this, but given how other animated productions have managed to get around the COVID-19 lockdown with remote recording sessions, I don’t see that being a big delaying factor.

Last Updated: July 27, 2020

Check Also

The best comic book covers of the week – 27 July 2020

From the streets of Gotham to the far reaches of the Multiverse, here's a look at the best…