Comic-Con: Amazon’s Invincible animated adaptation has a ridiculously stacked voice cast

I’ve said this before, but while it was being published by Image Comics between 2003 and 2018, Robert Kirkman’s Invincible was the greatest superhero comic on the market. The tale of teenager Mark Greyson who discovers that he’s the superpowered half-alien son of the world’s most famous superhero – who it actually turns out is secretly a whole lot more than that – boasted fantastically written characters, epic story arcs, and jaw-dropping art from Ryan Ottley. There was basically never a bad issue across its 144 issue run, if you ask me.

And with that level of pedigree, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming animated adaptation of Invincible has a really high bar to reach. And damn, the streaming service is definitely going for it. Originally it was revealed that The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun would voice Mark aka Invincible, with Oscar-winner JK Simmons voicing his father, Omni-Man, and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh voicing Mark’s mom.

That was already enough to draw attention but over the last few weeks, the complete voice cast has been revealed with the final six revealed during Kirkman’s own [email protected] panel this weekend past. And holy crap! I can’t even recall when last I’ve seen any cast – whether live-action or just voice – this star-studded! Check it out below.

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson aka Invincible





J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man





Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson





Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum





Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien





Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve





Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell





Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett





Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman





Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan /aka Rex Splode





Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic







Khary Payton as Black Samson





Zachary Quinto as Robot





Malese Jow as Kate Cha aka Dupli-Kate





Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Monster Girl







Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray, Amanda







Lauren Cohan as War Woman





Chad Coleman as Martian Man





Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush





Lennie James as Darkwing





Ross Marquand as The Immortal, Aquarius







Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost





Well, damn! That is some ridiculous star power! You may have noticed that the last six names on the list – who were announced on Saturday and make up the Justice League-inspired Guardians of the Globe – are all also actors from AMC’s adaptation of Kirkman’s The Walking Dead just like Yeun. Clearly, Kirkman likes to work with people he’s got a good relationship with already. The comic writer will exec produce the Amazon animated series alongside Simon Racioppa (The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence) who will act as showrunner.

It had previously been announced that Seth Rogen, who voices Allen the Alien here (which is perfect voice-casting), was developing a live-action feature film adaptation of Invincible along with frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg. It’s unclear if that project is still in production, but honestly, I would actually prefer to keep this animated. Invincible boasts some of the most extreme and violent superhero fights in all of comics, and there’s just no way a mainstream live-action adaptation will replicate that accurately.

Either way, I was already excited for Amazon’s adaptation, but now I’m downright giddy for it given the caliber of the cast they’ve assembled here. There’s no word on release date yet for this, but given how other animated productions have managed to get around the COVID-19 lockdown with remote recording sessions, I don’t see that being a big delaying factor.

