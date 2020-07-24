Comic-Con: The Boys has already been renewed for season 3, debuts bloody new clip

Whale, whale, whale… what have we here? The [email protected] panel for The Boys took place last night, with the creators and cast of Amazon’s hit comic book adaptation joined by moderator Aisha Taylor. While most expected the panel to be a look at the hilariously risque show’s upcoming second season – which it was, more details below – exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg made the surprise announcement that The Boys has already been renewed for a third season! What’s more, the upcoming second season will also see the debut of a new after-show titled “Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys” that will be hosted by Taylor herself. It’s currently unclear when production on a third season will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s a good thing that Season 2 is apparently looking to keep us distracted so long by upping the carnage and absurdity of its first season.

And to prove it, a very bloody aquatic themed scene from the upcoming second season was shown off, much to delight of cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash. If you remember what happened the last time sea animals featured prominently in this very-NSFW show, then you should know that this is going to get messy.

See? Now my opening pun makes sense! There’s method to my madness! Just like how there’s actually weighty commentary to all of The Boys over-the-top antics. That was the strong message that came through during the panel from showrunner Eric Kripke who reiterated that the upcoming season will be tackling issues of white supremacy and systemic racism hard. This isn’t a surprising revelation due to the casting of Cash as the superhero Stormfront, who in the comics is secretly a superpowered neo-Nazi. Kripke and co weren’t spilling too much detail on how that story will play out, but Cash mentioned that they will be tackling her character’s “humanity” but still “hopefully punishing her”.

Jessie T. Usher, who plays the superfast A-Train, will also be going through quite a bit in second two. At the end of the first season, his character suffered a heart attack due to his abuse of the super-drug Compound V. He’s survived, but not only is he not doing well, but now he’s also more afraid than ever at not being the best.

For A-Train, what we’ll learn is that there’s quite a few people who have the same ability as him. They might not be quite as good as he is, but that’s always in the back of his mind, that ‘I’m not the only super speedster in the world.’ He’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep that top spot and we’ll learn a little bit more about that in Season 2 and the things that he’s afraid of happening. A lot of what fuels him is fear. Physically, A-Train is in bad shape. He’s abused Compound V and it’s taken some very long-term effects on his body and him being an athlete, that’s very much on the forefront of the issues that he has to deal with. But A-Train has so many things that he’s been literally running from for so long, now he’s in the place where he has to just stop, turn and face these things, and it’s tearing him apart.

There was a lot more in the hour-long panel, including Kripke saying that season two finds The Boys “basically totally screwed” as they go on the run from Homelander and the rest of The Seven. He also reveals that we’ll be getting some surprising team-ups like Billy Butcher and Starlight, while also delving more into the backstories of Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Kimiko. Watch the full panel below.

The Boys season 2 is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on 4 September.

Last Updated: