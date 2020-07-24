Comic-Con: Watch the first-trailer for Amazon’s ambitious thriller Utopia

Amazon Prime Video recently revealed some first images and story details of their big new thriller series Utopia and last night at [email protected] the streamer debuted the first full trailer to better showcase just what is in store for this new series. Utopia is actually an American remake of the popular UK series of the same name that ran from 2013 to 2014. This time, Amazon is taking the concept a lot further and bringing in star writer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) to further bolster the story.

Utopia follows a group of fans who meet online and become friends due to their shared love of a comic called “Utopia.” However, as these fans dive deeper into the content of the comic, they soon discover that it is filled with hidden messages that predict real-life threats humanity is facing. As each new conspiracy is uncovered by the group, they take it upon themselves to save the world from these threats.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much, though what it does showcase is a lot of bizarre events and tension that will hopefully provide for a gripping series. Amazon is certainly going all out for the series and it promises to be one filled with great mystery and suspense. And that it is backed by a great cast featuring Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Jessica Rothe, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane.

The trailer arrived during Utopia’s [email protected] panel, which featured the cast and Flynn talking about the upcoming eight-episode series. You can watch the full panel below.

