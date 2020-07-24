Comic-Con: Watch the intense opening scene and action-packed new trailer for The New Mutants

The New Mutants. By this point, there’s nothing really “new” about them as we’ve been writing about this perennially delayed horror-tinged comic book adaptation longer than just about any movie in recent memory. But The New Mutants is actually being released soon. In cinemas. In a surprising development, despite shifting a bunch of other titles around, Disney (who inherited this leftover of the previous X-Men franchise from Fox) has kept writer/director Josh Boone’s film in its 28 August 2020 slot. That’s just a month away. If you can’t wait that long though, don’t worry as they’ve got you covered!

Boone was joined by his cast last night for a [email protected] panel which started off hilariously by poking fun at all the previous theatrical release dates the film had to scrap. Along with that bit of levity though, the director actually gave us a new look at the movie as he played out The New Mutants’ opening scene in full. I’ve embedded the full panel below – which was actually a very fun watch – but you can skip ahead to the 24:00 minute mark for the rather intense scene which then transitions into an action packed new trailer.

Damn. That legit looks freaking good. And I have to say that I am super stoked for it now. If this actually turns out to be as great as that snippet hinted at, and is actually commercially successful (which is a much taller ask given the current state of the film industry) I would definitely like to see more. And there is more planned!

During the panel, Boone revealed that he had actually scoped out this story as a potential trilogy and already knows where he wants to take it and how it should end.

I think everybody just needs to see what happens with this one, see if it catches on or not. But we did always have a plan to do a second movie set in Brazil but it’d be Warlock and Karma introduced, and then a third one that utilized the Inferno crossover series from X-Men in the 90s which was one of my favorites growing up, that I thought was in the same tonal ballpark as doing horror stuff in each one. Each one was sort of a different horror movie – the second was gonna be an alien invasion movie and then the third one was gonna be like a Magik, Anya [Taylor-Joy]-related Inferno one. We were ambitious in our minds.”

As somebody who really truly fell in love with the X-Men comics in the 1990s, please excuse me as I go off to squee in potential delight. The problem with sequels, of course, is that The New Mutants doesn’t form part of Marvel’s plans for the X-Men franchise now that they have the rights back from Fox… Or at least we don’t know for sure that it does. Boone seems to sound a bit optimistic, so maybe he know something? Let’s hope so.

The New Mutants stars Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar aka Mirage, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto de Costa aka Sunspot, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin aka Magik, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. It will release in cinemas on 28 August 2020.

