Conflict runs deep in the latest trailer for HBO Max’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves

With its premiere less than ten days away HBO Max have released a new trailer for their post-apocalyptic (or more aptly post-Armageddon) sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves. It’s created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road, Prisoners) and produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first two episodes in his first foray onto the small screen in many a moon.

Amanda Collin (A Horrible Woman) and Abubakar Salim (Jamestown) star as a pair of androids, known as Mother and Father, raising a small group of human children in isolation on a strange planet following their escape from a destructive religious war on Earth. But their simple existence is shattered when a group of explorers arrives unexpectedly to survey the planet and discovers the unconventional family. Their leader, Marcus (Travis Fimmel – Vikings), firmly believes he has a sacred duty to take the children into his care, but Mother will do everything in her considerable power to ensure that does not happen.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Let’s take a look:

I was very impressed by the first trailer, particularly with its superb visuals. This time around we not only see those once more, but we also get a much better look at the series’ backstory and its plot moving forwards, and I’m still impressed. I love the framing of the story as a conflict (presumably) between the technological fruits of man’s labour as embodied by the androids versus those who are against man playing god – and given the godlike powers Mother seems to possess it’s a valid concern. The Crusader-like garb of Marcus’ faction is also an interesting choice, emphasising their warlike mindset.

What do you think?

The ten-episode-long first season of Raised by Wolves will premiere on HBO Max on 3 September. It also stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

