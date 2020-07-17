Constantine director Francis Lawrence and Keanu Reeves still want to make a Hellblazer sequel

Thanks to recent a string of successful films and memes, Keanu Reeves is currently the internet’s adoration magnet that everybody wants a part of. Which is why he’s experiencing a resurgence in big-screen roles, after years spent in more obscure films after his success in the Matrix trilogy.

One of those studios that’s eager to work with him is Marvel, which has reportedly reached out to him numerous times, but with no luck thus far. It’s not that Reeves is averse to comic book roles though, as back in 2005 he starred as DC Comics’ John Constantine in the Francis Lawrence directed Constantine. That movie wasn’t well-received by critics on launch, especially considering the big changes that it made from the source material. Many people though, despite these changes, at least enjoyed Reeves in the role as the occult detective and as a result, it’s become a bit of a cult hit with many fans wishing for a sequel. The complication though is there was a Constantine TV show a few years back that may have only lasted a single season, but saw star Matt Ryan launched into superstardom for his portrayal as the “Hellblazer”, who then went on to co-star in several Arrowverse series.

There have been some recent reports though that JJ Abrahams is producing a new Constantine movie, with some rumours suggesting Keanu’s Constantine is involved. It appears more likely though that the film is big screen a reboot rather than a continuation or sequel to the 2005 film. A new interview with Francis for /Film reveals though that they initially did have a meeting around a sequel to his film and that even though the rights have since moved on, he would love to get a chance to make that sequel, provided Reeves was up for the role:

I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie. By responsible, I mean we’d make a movie that wouldn’t cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu and I have actually talked about it. Unfortunately, I don’t even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don’t have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it’s kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, ‘Uh, no, we got other plans.’ We’ll see what happens.

I doubt this will ever happen, but it would be interesting to see what they do with Constantine if they do get the Hollywood nod movie. I’m not a massive fan of that first Constantine movie, as I felt the story was a little muddled and didn’t really make good use of the character, but an approach which allows them to explore some of the darker elements and isn’t trying to be a big special effects-laden blockbuster does sound like a winner to me. And with Reeves starring, people will probably flock to cinemas to see it.

