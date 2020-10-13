Courage is a decision in Netflix’s animated WWII drama miniseries The Liberator

The Liberator is Netflix’s upcoming based-on-a-true-story animated war drama created by Jeb Stuart, who wrote the screenplays for little movies like Die Hard and The Fugitive back in the day, and is currently the man behind the recently announced Vikings spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla.

The four-part series is based on the 2012 non-fiction book ‘The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau’ by Alex Kershaw, which tells the tale of US Army officer Felix Sparks, who took part in both the Allied invasion of Italy and France, where he was involved in the Battle of Anzio and the Battle of The Bulge respectively (among others). He also led the forces that liberated the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau.

The miniseries will also be the first to employ Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation, which is similar to the rotoscoping animation technique that was recently used with great effect in Amazon Prime Video’s superb Undone, and essentially fuses live-action actors with CGI animation. According to its developers, Grzegorz Jonkajtys and L.C. Crowley, Trioscope offers an “unprecedented level of emotion and fidelity to the animated drama experience”.

Bringing said emotion to life will be Bradley James (Merlin, Damien) as Felix Sparks, and the series also stars Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed, Finney Cassidy, David Elliot, and Kiowa Gordon.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

The World War II drama series The Liberator, tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe.

Let’s take a look:

Well the opening strongly reminded me of one of my favourites, the classic war movie The Dirty Dozen, so that was a good start – and then it just got better. This looks like an excellent war drama, and not only that, but visually it looks a treat as well.

What do you think?

The Liberator will premiere on Netflix on 11 November.

