Crom! Conan the Barbarian is getting a Netflix series

We’ve written several times before about how all the big networks are trying to secure rights to various fantasy properties in the current arms race for viewer attention. Netflix may already have several great fantasy series in the works, but its just secured one more franchise as Deadline has reported the rights to Conan the Barbarian is now in their possession. And yes, that means that a new live-action series based on the popular sword-and-sorcery character created by Robert E. Howard is on the way.

Howard first introduced the character of Conan the Barbarian to the world back in 1932 as part of a series of short stories. A time when the fantasy genre was still in its infancy and as a result, his works have gone on to inspire many other similar stories since. Most of us will be most familiar with the character from the movies in 1982 and 1984, which launched the career of action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Ever since then, the property has remained popular with various animated series and games being produced over time, and a 2011 movie reboot starring Jason Mamoa was also released. More recently, Amazon was hoping to create a Conan series but those efforts failed to materialise and now Netflix has swooped in to take the sword from them.

Things are still in very early development though, with the production team of Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler currently looking for a writer/showrunner as well as a director to shape the series. Along with the obligatory stars who will be so vital to drawing audiences into watching this.

Which I guess, brings me to the important question of who should play the iconic Barbarian?

