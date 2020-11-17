CW developing Latina-led Wonder Girl live-action series

When it comes to The CW’s slate of DC Comics-based shows, aka the Arrowverse, I tapped out of all of them a while back as I just felt their quality had dropped considerably. But maybe the US TV network can bring some… wonder back next year! Deadline is reporting that Arrowverse overseer Greg Berlanti and writer/producer Dailyn Rodriguez is developing a brand new Wonder Girl live-action TV series that will join their current line-up of superhero shows.

Created by comic book creator Joelle Jones, Wonder Girl is Yara Flora, “a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, who learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power, she must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world.” The character was only recently unveiled as part of Future State, DC’s upcoming January event that will see the publisher spend two months showcasing a series of brand new characters who will pick up the mantles from existing heroes.

In Yara’s case, Jones’ upcoming Future State: Wonder Woman limited series will not see her debut as Wonder Girl (a name historically used by both Donna Troy and Cassandra Sandsmark in the comics), but actually as the new Wonder Woman in the absence of Diane Prince. Nubia, another new Wonder Woman will also be introduced in a different title, Immortal Wonder Woman. It was confirmed by Jones earlier this morning though, that after the events of Future State, she would be returning to the character of Yara in a Wonder Girl series that will seemingly tell her backstory/origin. The CW’s TV series will likely take its cues from here.

It’s true. I’m not done with Yara Flor after she debuts in DC’s Future State: Wonder Woman in January. More to come! pic.twitter.com/YKvicedmYs November 16, 2020

When it debuts, the Wonder Girl live-action series will break ground as the first Latina-led DC superhero series on TV. The Arrowverse has been on the forefront of progression when it comes to live-action DC Comics adaptations, already introducing the first black male lead with Black Lightning, the first trans superhero with Dreamer on Supergirl, and the first gay lead with Batwoman. And there will be a strong Latinx flavour on Wonder Girl with Rodriguez – who has been serving as showrunner on Netflix’s Queen of the South for the past two seasons – will be exec producing and acting as showrunner on this new show.

