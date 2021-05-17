Best comic book covers of the week – 17 May 2021

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone’s familiar with Thanos these days. The ultimate big bad of the MCU, Thanos is also but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reality-shattering threats from Marvel and pales in comparison to some of the other heavyweights who are looking to make a name for themselves.

Take Kang the Conqueror for instance, a master of time and space who has long been a menace to the Avengers. While his appearance in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania–with Johnathan Majors playing him–will have to wait until a few years 2023 to hit the big screen, Marvel is looking to shed some light on the enigmatic lord of time in a new series. Helmed by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Carlos Magno, Espen Grundetjern, Joe Caramanga, and Alanna Smith, the man of a thousand origins will be getting a definitive tale at long last.

“This August, it’s time to tell the definitive origin story of one of Marvel’s greatest villains: KANG THE CONQUEROR!” Marvel’s announcement reads.

The Avengers and Fantastic Four foe will star in his first-ever solo series that will tackle the complex saga behind the universe’s most fearsome time-travelling menace. Together, this all-star creative team will unravel Kang’s enormous legacy from his expansive backstory to his various alternate selves, tying everything together and catapulting him into his biggest era yet.

Writers Lanzing and Kelly said that reworking Kang’s story is a “dream come true,” and a story that’s been in development years. “Time may mean nothing to Kang, but Kang means everything to us. This is the book we’ve been wanting to write for years,” Lanzing said via Newsarama. “It’s a total dream come true for Collin and I to be making our Marvel debut – we’re best friends who first met through a mutual love of Young Avengers, Runaways, and Ultimate Spider-Man.”

But to make our first mark with a character as storied as Kang the Conqueror, on a very personal pitch we never in a million years thought would be greenlit, is a genuine honor. Carlos Magno is delivering jaw-dropping work that recalls the exacting detail and operatic emotion of Kang’s co-creator Jack Kirby. We’re genuinely stunned by every new page. Add the brilliant colors by Espen Grundetjern, letters by the Marvel master Joe Caramanga, and the insightful leadership of our editor Alanna Smith, and you’ve got a team worthy of one of Marvel’s greatest unsung characters.

“Kang has been a nefarious force in the Marvel Universe nearly as long as it’s existed, but the true crime here is that he’s never had a solo series. The fact that we’re the ones who get to bring Kang’s complete story to life for the first time is an incredible honor,” Kelly added.

KANG THE CONQUEROR isn’t just an origin story; this is a life story. When young and jaded Nathaniel Richards discovers the ancient lair of his Latvarian ancestor Victor Von Doom, his life is changed forever by a man he should never have met – KANG HIMSELF! This seems to confirm that Kang is indeed the man once known as Nathaniel Richards, and a descendant of both Reed Richards and Doctor Doom – concepts that have been hinted at but never fully confirmed due to the nature of Kang’s time travel adventures.

Kang the Conqueror #1 goes on sale August 18. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Sacred Six #9 by Jay Anacleto

Sonjaversal #4 by Erica Henderson

Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #3 by Iban Coello

Captain America #29 by Alex Ross

Daredevil #30 by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 by Daniel Acuna, cover B by Marcos Martin

Heroes Reborn #3 by Jeffrey Veregge

Shang-Chi #1 by Superlog

The Mighty Valkyries #2 by Peach Momoko

Wolverine #12 by Adam Kubert

Nomen Omen #15 by Pepe Larraz

Radiant Black #4 by Eduardo Ferigato and Marcello Costa

The Scumbag #8 by James Harren and Moreno DiNisio

Ultramega #3 by James Harren

Luna #4 by Ariela Kristantina

Power Rangers #7 by Matteo Scalera

The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #2 by Filipe Andrade

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #6 by Toni Infante

Batman / Catwoman #6 by Travis Charest

Dark Nights: Death Metal – War Of The Multiverses by Dan Mora

Legends Of The Dark Knight #1 by Darick Robertson

Nightwing #80 by Jamal Campbell

Superman: Red And Blue #3 by Paul Pope

Wonder Girl #1 by Bilquis Evely

The Transformers #29 by Anna Malkova

Transformers: Beast Wars #4 by Josh Burcham

Black Friday #1 by Travis Williamson

Far Cry: Rite Of Passage #1 by Matthew Taylor

Miranda In The Maelstrom Vol. 1 by Koi Carreon and Dailen Ogden

The Metabarons: First Cycle by Juan Giminez

