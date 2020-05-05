Daredevil’s Charlie Cox addresses Spider-Man 3 rumours

Back in March, a very saucy rumour popped up that had us squealing in potential delight. According to the grapevine, Marvel was looking at pulling Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil into the MCU proper as part of the upcoming third Spider-Man film. We’ve not seen Cox’s Daredevil since his eponymous Netflix show was cancelled abruptly in late 2018 as the streaming service and Disney-owned Marvel parted ways rather sourly.

With Spider-Man 3 only scheduled for next year, that gives Marvel more than enough time to get around the non-competition clause that was part of the original Netflix deal preventing Marvel from using Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders for two years after their respective shows end. What’s more, having Cox’s superpowered lawyer show up to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – after he had his public identity outed – made a whole lot of sense. Sadly though, as ComicBook.com found out when they recently chatted Cox, it doesn’t look like there’s much truth to those rumours.

I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.

Pardon my French, but la merde! Just because Cox won’t be in a third Spider-Man film, doesn’t mean he won’t eventually make his way to the big screen MCU. His Daredevil was the most popular of the Netflix Defenders characters by far, and fans would love to have him back. And Cox himself is super keen for it as well.

Look, I had a great time. I’m so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I’d love to keep going. I’d love to be involved with it. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.

Do you know what wasn’t really, really cool? How Daredevil suddenly ended. The third season was phenomenal and had garnered huge fan and critical acclaim, and ratings (what ratings you can get from Netflix, at least) were great. So even though the relationship between Netflix and Marvel had already been getting iffy thanks to Disney’s plans for the Disney+ streaming platform, the cancellation came as a big shock.

A shock not just for us audience members, but to the actors as well, including Cox who had even been preparing his career to come back to the role immediately.

I mean, we all thought we were going. You know, I turned down jobs, ’cause I thought we were shooting and we were getting ready for it. I had a brief conversation with [showrunner Eric Oleson] and [ex-Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb] about what was planned and that kind of sucks, ’cause I was really excited, you know, as we all were. It was a real shock. I don’t know who’s to blame, just, you know, because sometimes, politics, stuff happens, I probably don’t to this day know what was going on behind the scenes.

Ah, workplace politics. Gets ’em every time. Let’s just hope that there won’t be any more politicking that keeps Cox’s Daredevil from taking his rightful place among the superstars of the MCU. While I would love the other Defenders (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to all transition to the MCU on the big screen, I’m happy with them being supporting characters. Cox’s Daredevil deserves his own movie and to eventually be fighting alongside the Avengers. C’mon, Marvel. Make it happen!

Last Updated: