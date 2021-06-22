David F. Sandberg unveils all six redesigned superhero suits for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Get those material orders in and that sewing equipment together because you are about to get a glimpse of some potential new cosplay material coming your way. Even if it means dressing up in front of a mirror and taking selfies of your stellar/comical effort because we aren’t going to get any big conventions coming our way anytime soon.

Prompted by a number of set pic leaks, director David F. Sandberg has officially revealed the updated looks of the different costumes coming in the Shazam sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as we see all six of the updated costumes worn by the superhero team – established at the end of the first movie as the superpowered alter-egos of Billy Batson and the rest of his foster siblings. The below image shows off our titular hero played by Zachary Levi, along with the rest of the siblings’ superhero forms in Adam Brody (Freddy), Meagan Good (Darla), Ross Butler (Eugene), Levi, Grace Fulton (Mary), and D.J. Cotrona (Pedro).

And while these actors will once again only portray the adult superhero versions of their child characters, there’s been one role change you may have noticed. Grace Fulton who will now be playing both versions of Mary, as revealed by Sandberg himself in a new tweet:

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw June 21, 2021

This casting switcheroo makes sense. Previously, high schooler Mary’s grown-up alter ego was played by Michelle Borth. However, by the time the Shazam sequel hits screens, Fulton’s Mary, the oldest of the foster siblings, would have aged up enough that she is now a grown-up, and thus it makes no sense for her to transform into somebody else.

As for the costumes, they are not drastically different from those of the original movie though they do feel less cartoony (particularly Levi’s costume) with far more texture and detail added to each suit, perhaps a reflection of an increased budget following the success of the first film. With this movie featuring more screen time for these other five superheroes, it makes sense that their costumes all get a lot more attention. And it will be fun to see how they all work together as a team on a bigger scale when Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in June 2023.

Last Updated: