DC FanDome: Watch the first trailer for The Batman right here!

There’s been no shortage of caped crusaders when it comes to cinematic adventures in recent years, but Gotham’s resident vigilante has had to share the screen whenever he appeared on it. If he wasn’t working out anger management issues on the face of the last son of Krypton, Batman was chasing after the Joker in a Suicide Squad flashback or assembling a team of protectors to save the planet from Apokolips Now.

Next year, the dark knight is back and he’ll be flying solo in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The multiverse mantle of the cape and cowl has now been wrapped around the shoulders of Robert Pattison. Gotham feels grittier than ever, Bruce Wayne is still finding his groove in the very early days of his war on crime and the criminal underworld is rising up to challenge the Batman both physically and mentally. Here’s the first trailer which has just leaked, for The Batman:

There’s a heck of a cast attached to this new take on the Dark Knight, and it’s absolutely stacked with talent. Zoe Kravitz portrays Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell steps into the crime shoes of Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin, Paul Dano has a few questions to ask as Edward Nygma/ The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright takes on the role of the ever-reliable Commissioner Jim Gordon, John Turtorro stars as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis rounds out the cast as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman resumes shooting in September, and will hit cinemas in October 2021.

