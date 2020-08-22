DC FanDome: New trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 reveals Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah!

Once upon a time, Warner Bros was looking to kick off the summer blockbuster season with a one-two punch of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. And then COVID-19 happened. After numerous delays, Tenet is still on track to be the vanguard of a different sort as it becomes the first major studio tentpole to release in a post-pandemic world, but Wonder Woman 1984 now finds itself pushed much further down the line.

So what’s a DC Comics superhero to do when she needs to regain the spotlight and rekindle the hype? Debut a *cough* WONDER-ful new trailer during the opening panel of DC FanDome, that’s what!

Ooh, that is looking great! I do miss that uber-cool heavy 80s vibe that the first trailer had, but to make up for a lack of synthwave, Kristen Wiig has finally been officially revealed in her Cheetah form! And this may be just causing some very confusing (and furry) sexual feelings for Darryn!

As the very first panel on the cards for DC’s inaugural online event, the panel for Wonder Woman 1984 needed to set the bar for what is to come. And it got off to a fun start with director Patty Jenkins, star Gal Gadot and the rest of the primary cast answering recorded video questions from fans around the world (including tennis superstar Venus Williams and even the original Wonder Woman herself, Linda Carter, who caused Kristen Wiig to properly geek out!). They also featured some great Wonder Woman fanart and cosplay.

It was a very lighthearted Q&A session that didn’t just sell the great chemistry of the cast, but also highlighted the stark difference between DC FanDome and the recent [email protected] which lacked any fan interaction and really suffered for it. This just felt more… alive, even though the bulk of it was just people chatting in a room.

But, of course, the highlight of the entire panel was that super cool new trailer above. And along with the new trailer, we also got this totally radical new poster for the film, which reminds everybody that this movie is still coming to theatres only!

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins off a script she co-wrote with DC Comics icon Geoff Johns and David Callaham. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. It is scheduled for release on 2 October 2020.

