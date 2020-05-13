DC Universe is in big trouble thanks to the launch of HBOMax

I think we can all agree that there is just too many streaming services going around. Even if not all of them are available locally with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, AppleTV, Peacock and DC Universe all competing for streaming space alongside local platforms like ShowMax and DSTVNow, there is just no way that a single person can keep up with it all. You pretty much have to just accept that there are certain excellent shows and movies that you will probably never get to see because you simply just can’t afford that many subscriptions nor find the time to keep up with the content that is available to watch. Even a streaming service with only 15-minute episodes is struggling to find the attention of viewers.

It’s inevitable that while every studio and their aunt wants a streaming service of their own given the massive success of many of these platforms, that there will eventually need to be some consolidation amongst them as the smaller ones are likely unable to compete with the big boys and content will need to shared amongst them all to justify viewers subscriptions. And we may already be getting the first sign of this with the release of the Warner Bros. owned HBOMax.

With Warner Bros. and its network company HBO already owning a wealth of content and high quality shows, it is indeed a force to be reckoned with, especially if they can keep producing shows like Game of Thrones that will captivate the world’s attention. Not to mention they will own the rights to Friends from next year. There is one issue with all of its content that is affecting another streaming service heavily. With Warner Bros. also owning the rights to all the DC Movies and many DC shows, DC Universe is beginning to look like an unnecessary extra expense, as fans who will get far better value for their subscription through HBOMax and still get to see most of the exact same content.

According to a recent report from Business Insider based on information from some employees at Warner Media, it is going to have a definite impact on DC Universe with that streaming service possibly only being around for another year or so before it eventually closes down:

Most of the people who I’d worked with were confused about what HBO Max means for DC Universe. It seems like DC Universe is emphasizing its comics and nobody really seems to know where video falls into that. The feeling in the office is that DC Universe is going to be around for at least another year or two. They want to keep it around but they want to keep it small.

Another critique from research director at Ampere Analysis, Richard Cooper, also reveals that with all the HBOMax DC content that DC Universe will not be able to feel exclusive anymore and that this will have a definite impact on its future subscriptions:

A lot of its content doesn’t have an exclusive feel, which niche services need to secure long-term subscribers. Lots of services have superhero content. We’re not going to run out any time soon and it will be bigger budgets and more exclusivity compared to what DC Universe will be able to provide.

This is probably unsurprising to anyone who has been following the streaming service wars. While DC Universe might be the go-to place for all DC related content, there is just not enough exclusive content to justify its existence when you can get almost all of the shows plus a whole lot more for just a little bit extra elsewhere. Don’t expect DC Universe to last long and expect a lot more news like this in the future of streaming services coming and going.

