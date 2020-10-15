Dexter being revived as limited series with original showrunner

Dexter is coming back! Yes, Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his iconic role as part of a 10-episode limited series revival on Showtime! And I’ve added both those previous exclamation points just to cover my bases as I’m sure there’s some of you out there who are actually excited about that news… Hello?… Anybody?…

When it originally launched on Showtime in 2006, Dexter was a massive success as it introduced the world to Hall’s Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter expert working for the Miami Metro Police Department who was secretly a lifelong serial killer who had channelled his bloodlust into hunting down murderers who had managed to evade conviction. Series creator James Manos Jr. and showrunner Clyde Phillips, along with exec producers Daniel Cerone and Melissa Rosenberg had adapted Jeff Lindsay’s series of novels, but cleverly deviated from those books’ more outlandish and supernatural elements. The result was an award-winning drama that was still dark and twisted and boasted compelling characters but never delved into absurdity. Well, at least in the beginning.

With most of the original creative team exiting the production over time due to various personal reasons, the show took a huge downturn in quality after Phillips left as showrunner after four seasons. The show’s final four seasons, three of which was overseen by Scott Buck (yes, the same Scott Buck that also gave us season 1 of Iron Fist and The Inhumans), was a rollicking rollercoaster of quality resulting in an eighth season/series finale routinely considered one of the worst in TV history. I won’t spoil how the series ends but it definitely went in a direction few fans desired and left a bunch of unresolved plot threads, including Dexter’s final fate.

But now those threads can be tied off properly as Deadline reports that Phillips will be back on board as showrunner for this limited series. The idea of reviving Dexter is not a new one as it was already being considered at Showtime back in 2015, but according to Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at the network, they would only commit if they had a pitch that was “truly worthy” of the popular character.

Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago. We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.

Based on the events of the final season, it will be impossible for some of the original series’ more popular regulars to return (unless they incorporate flashbacks). The likes of Yvonne Strahovski and Jadon Wells, who played Dexter’s love interest and son, respectively, certainly seem like likely picks for the revival though. With reports indicating that Showtime want to go into production on the limited series in early 2021 for a tentative Q3 release next year, it probably won’t be long before we hear some confirmation on the cast and story direction.

