Discover the true story of America’s founding in Netflix’s America: The Motion Picture

You might’ve thought you knew the real story of how America came to be, you might even have played the video game about the pivotal role the Assassin’s played in defeating the Templar plot to keep America British, but you know nothing. Thankfully America: The Motion Picture is here to rip the Band-Aid off and expose the true story of how America was founded once and for all. Kinda.

America: The Motion Picture is Netflix’s upcoming R-rated animated spoof on the founding of the good old U.S. of A. that presents its Founding Fathers and their struggle against the British Empire in a whole new light. It’s directed by Matt Thompson (Archer) and written by Dave Callaham (The Expendables), and features the voice talents of Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs the Machines duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are also onboard as producers.

The movie’s synopsis is as follow:

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

Let’s take a look:

This looks utterly absurd, and I love it… mostly. The animation is fairly simple but it works well, the voice work sounds good, and I really enjoy the sheer exuberance this movie has and its complete disregard for historical accuracy – I mean I’m no expert, but I’m reasonably sure Brock Sampson-Washington, Mortal Kombat’s Nightwolf, and what looks like a Robocop centaur weren’t involved. The humour landed for me for the most part, but a few of the jokes rang a bit false.

What do you think?

America: The Motion Picture will premiere on Netflix on 30 June.

