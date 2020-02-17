Disney developing a live-action Rapunzel film

Disney seems to keep finding ways of making more and more money at the box office. And these days it’s not even like they need to try to come up with completely original stories as even just their live-action remakes are coining it at the box office. Which is why it should be no surprise that yet another live-action adaptation has been announced with The Disney Insider revealing that the studio is making a new live-action version of Rapunzel that may or may not be based on Tangled.

While most Disney live-action remakes have so far come from classic Disney films that are relatively old, Tangled was released just over a decade ago as it ushered in the CGI style animation we get from the studio today.

However, it is also entirely possible that Disney may look to recreate the Rapunzel story in a unique way rather than retell Tangled. Tangled itself was only very loosely based on the original Brothers Grimm story and so there is definitely room for something closer to the original story or an adaption that features wholly original characters. The report reveals that its writer Ashleigh Powell (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) who has the responsibility of putting this movie together and so it will be interesting to see what she comes up with.

This though will not be the fest time that the character of Rapunzel has featured in a live-action film as 2014’s Into the Woods Broadway musical adaptation saw MacKenzie Mauzy star as the long-haired princess. That too was a very different sort of story, so there is perhaps room for another Rapunzel take, given Disney can tell the story right.

Though given the way Disney is making money out of these movies but does that last part even matter?

Last Updated: