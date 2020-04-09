Disney+ passes 50 million subscriber milestone

With Disney facing a big delay in the release of many of its big blockbuster films and the closing down of its many theme parks during this COVID-19 outbreak, they really need their investment into streaming to start paying off to secure additional revenue during this time. And it appears that thankfully that streaming business is doing good business as the company revealed that Disney+ has reached over 50 million subscribers globally in a little over 6 months.

This milestone comes shortly after the service launched in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. All countries going through a lockdown and with a little more time on their hands and possibly craving new content. This is what Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said about the achievement in the press release:

We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year. Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.

I think these figures just show the strength of Disney’s many brands and the massive appeal they have on fans, especially with Disney bringing some of their big movies to the streaming service along with their hit Mandalorian series. I think a big test for Disney will be to see how they fare in a post-lockdown world.

Times are changing and with Disney+ doing this well, the company is likely to grow from here and adjust its strategy for releasing blockbuster content in the months and years to come.

