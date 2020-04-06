Disney reveals new release dates for the MCU, Mulan, Jungle Cruise, and more

Thanks to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Disney has now officially rejiggered its release calendar. With cinemas around the world closed due to national lockdowns, the studio had indefinitely delayed a number of its most anticipated releases, most notably entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Black Widow, which was originally set to release next month. But this weekend past, the House of Mouse unveiled brand new release dates for all its major titles.

Starting with the most immediate changes, Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan – which has already drawn very positive buzz – was supposed to release last week. It has now been bumped up four months to 24 July. That’s actually still pretty soon, relatively, and I have a feeling that’s going to change again given how hard hit the USA is when it comes to the Coronavirus. The studio clearly thinks that people will be back in cinemas by that point already though, even leaving Pixar’s Soul on its original 19 June release date.

Whether cinemas will be back in swing again by then won’t matter for fans of Artemis Fowl though. The Disney adaptation of the popular books has had its 29 May theatrical release scrapped entirely with the film now going straight to Disney+ for an undisclosed mid-year release.

Meanwhile, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led Jungle Cruise has been pushed back a full year. Originally set for release on 11 October 2019, it had already been delayed to 24 July 2020, but will now only be arriving on 30 July 2021. Also being held back for a year is the long-gestating Indiana Jones 5, which sees its original 9 July 2021 date changed to 29 July 2022. For those of you keeping track at home, that would mean the film releases just a few weeks after star Harrison Ford’s 79th birthday.

Finally, moving to the MCU and as predicted would happen, all the Marvel movies have essentially been bumped up a spot. Black Widow will now take the 6 November slot that The Eternals had originally occupied while the latter takes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ 12 February 2021 spot and so and so forth until the still-untitled Captain Marvel sequel on 8 July 2022.

Two points of interest though: Firstly, there’s no mention of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man 3 to be found anywhere. Reports had surfaced late last week that the co-production’s shooting start date had been delayed massively due to the Coronavirus lockdown so its 16 July 2021 release date is now up in the air. Also, although not mentioned on the release list, we know that a third Ant-Man film is officially in development as well. This weekend past it was revealed that Jeff Loveness, a writer and co-producer for Rick and Morty, has been tapped to pen the script for the untitled sequel, while franchise director Peyton Reed is confirmed to be returning.

Looking at Disney’s other entries recently acquired as part of the Fox acquisition, the Ryan Reynolds’ led Free Guy has been bumped from 1 July 2020 to 11 December. Wes Anderson’s star-studded The French Dispatch is also moving from 24 July to 16 October. Unchanged on the release schedule will be Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The two films will be arriving on 18 December and 25 December respectively. Finally, the perennially delayed The New Mutants has once again been given the axe as it hasn’t received a new release date.

Here’s Disney’s new full release schedule below:

Artemis Fowl – Mid-2020 on Disney+

Soul – 9 June 2020

Mulan – 24 July 2020

The French Dispatch – 16 October 2020

Black Widow – 6 November 2020

Free Guy – 11 December 2020

West Side Story – 18 December 2020

The Last Duel – 25 December 2020

The Eternals – 12 February

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 7 May 2021

Jungle Cruise – 30 July 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – November 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – 28 February 2022

Black Panther 2 – 8 May 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – 8 July 2022

Indiana Jones 5 – 29 July 2022

Spider-Man 3 – No release date

The New Mutants – No release date

