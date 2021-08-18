Disney+ to Officially Entertain Us in Winter 2022

It is finally happening! We can expect Disney+ to hit our shores sometime in winter 2022.



This information surfaced during The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 Earnings Call, which was presented on 12 August 2021. While we always knew Disney+ was coming to our shores, we did not have a clear date, and while we still do not have a definite date, at least we have a ballpark idea of when this will be – around June 2022. The subscription fee has not been announced yet, but we could make an estimate of what the price will be when we consider what we currently pay for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Showmax, and now, BritBox – between R50 and R200 per service. If I was a gambling man, I would put the subscription cost between R150 to R200.



While Disney has an amazing and extensive catalogue of past and present programmes and movies under its ownership, the biggest draw cards for many will most probably be the recent batch of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm productions that have been and will be streamed on the service. These include already released series such The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, and future series such as Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion. Let’s also not forget the soon to be released movies which will eventually make their way onto the service as well. Disney also owns National Geographic, Pixar, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures, all of whom have released well known productions in the past.



Whether we will receive a large catalogue of productions from these studios at launch, or only a limited number of them is still to be seen of course, but suffice to say, we are in for exciting times next year in terms of our entertainment offerings.

