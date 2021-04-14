Doctor Who’s David Tennant returns in a new audio adventure series, allons-y!

“I don’t want to go.”

Say that line to any Doctor Who fan, and they’ll instantly break down into a blubbering mess as they remember David Tennant’s final line as the Time Lord just before he regenerated into a manic pixie boyfriend version that Matt Smith played. While Doctor Who may have arrived with all sonic screwdrivers blazing in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor, he only lasted a single season before he departed.

It was Tennant who carried the show and established a pop culture beachhead, sticking around just long enough to cement his legacy as one of the best actors to ever step into the TARDIS. Tennant’s run would end with the New Year’s Day special The End of Time in 2010, and aside from a one-off appearance in the 50th Anniversary special alongside Smith’s Doctor and John Hurt’s War Doctor, he has been completely absent from the series.

That’s all about to change, as Tennant is returning to Doctor Who. Well, at least his voice is.

In a new series of Big Finish audio adventures, Tennant’s Tenth Doctor will once again take on his greatest enemies. Only this time, the Doctor won’t have his TARDIS to run back to when he faces off against Davros, the Daleks, Mechonoids, and the Movellans. Fortunately, he won’t be alone as Space Security Service agents Anya Kingdom and Mark Seven are also caught up in the crossfire!

Here’s the full voice cast for the upcoming nine-part epic:

David Tennant as The Doctor

Joe Sims as Mark Seven

Jane Slavin as Anya Kingdom

Juliet Aubrey

Mark Gatiss

Kevin McNally

Gemma Whelan

Maria Teresa Creasey

Chris Jarman

Nicholas Briggs as the Mechonoids

“Buying Time and The Wrong Woman form a two-part story, a Russell T Davies-style Tenth Doctor adventure with a cliffhanger in the middle. I can’t really say too much about The Wrong Woman but one of the things I was keen to do was to make it feel like you’re starting with a finale. The size and scale then just gets bigger and bigger as you figure out what’s going on. There are lots of twists and surprises going on,” Writer John Dorney said of the new audio series.

I also wanted it to be fast and funny. I remember reading something where either Russell T Davies or Steven Moffat talked about how they would do a finale: they would create big moments and set pieces, and work out how to connect them. I realised I’d got a few big moments I could hang the story off, and work a path between them, which gives a crazy journey on a large scale and hopefully a great sense of fun.

“I was really excited to have the chance to write for another Doctor, actually. The thing with the Tenth Doctor is that he says things before he’s fully formed a thought, and it tumbles out. Right from the TV special The Christmas Invasion he does that, and it’s all down to David Tennant’s delivery,” The House of Kingdom writer Andrew Smith added.

The energy of this Doctor is something else, and it affects the pace of the story – boom, boom, boom! They don’t stand around for long, they get on with it. He’s a Doctor who doesn’t wait for things to happen, he gets things done and is in people’s faces. That energy is all over the play.

Doctor Who: Dalek Universe will be available as a collector’s edition box set on CD, and will also be available as a digital download. Each of the three volumes in Dalek Universe will be released as a four-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.

Last Updated: