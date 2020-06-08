Donnie Yen is the Fat Dragon in the trailer for the new martial arts comedy

Unless you’re a die-hard old school martial arts movie fan, I’m just going to assume that you’ve never seen or heard of Enter the Fat Dragon. No, not the movie I’m talking about in the headline above but the 1978 movie starring Sammo Hung that parodied the popular Bruce Lee films of the time. With Hung being the popular big-bodied ass-kicker that he still is, that movie kind of made sense. Now, in 2020, we got a new movie starring Donnie Yen in a fat suit and I have no idea what is going on.

According to Yen and co, this Enter the Dragon is not a remake of Hung’s film but just shares a title. And this seems to be the case because the original film saw Hung as an overweight Bruce Lee-obsessed farmer who decides to be like his hero and fight off local brigands, while this new film has a fat suit-wearing Yen as… Well, actually I have no idea because the first trailer for Enter the Fat Dragon is heavy on the crazy “fake fat guy leaping around and kicking ass” action and very light on the exposition.

Check it out below.

I will be the first to say that I will watch this movie. Yen kicking people in the face, irrespective of his body shape, will always be appealing to me. But, if you’re like me and actually also need to know why he’s kicking people in the face and can’t quite figure it out from that trailer, here’s the official synopsis:

Enter the Fat Dragon is a hilarious chronicle of the events that transformed super-fit super-cop Fallon Zhu (martial arts phenom Donnie Yen) into a glorified records clerk with a major snack cake habit. After a desperate request from an old colleague, Zhu teams up with a wily, wok-wielding restaurateur to solve a mysterious murder—and take his one last shot at regaining both his job and his fiancée.

Well, okay then. That most definitely 100% without a doubt sounds like the wacky premise of a movie called Enter the Fat Dragon. The film already released in Hong Kon and select other territories in February, but will be released on streaming platforms internationally later in the year.

