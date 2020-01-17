Don’t expect a second season of HBO’s Watchmen series

All good things come to an end. Sometimes that end just happens to come around unexpectedly early. That’s the case for HBO’s Watchmen series which came out last year and turned out to be one of the best TV series of the year, if not the past few years. It was a series that surprised with its grounded setting, yet somehow still fitted into the bizarre world established in the graphic novel. While the show started off a little strangely as a more of a noir mystery and overtly political series, it developed well over time before rocketing into an intensely deep and exciting conclusion for the Watchmen characters we knew, along with the new ones introduced during the series.

And it seems that fitting end to the series will be its own undoing as creator Damon Lindelöf has told USA Today that he feels he was already able to tell the story he wanted to tell through the TV series and has no interest in a second season. Something though which he felt shouldn’t hinder the series as he believed that HBO shouldn’t still continue with the series as sort of an anthology series exploring different characters within the world of Watchmen.

Based on recent comment though by Casey Bloys, Programming Chief for HBO, HBO doesn’t want to pursue the project further without Lindelöf himself. At least not yet:

It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season…maybe like a Fargo, True Detective take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether… It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.

It is a pity that what was an exciting series had to come to an end so soon, but, it is better for a story to come to its proper end rather than dragged out unnecessarily or get turned into a second season just for the sake of it. The Watchmen worked because it was a passion project for the people involved and you would need that same sort of passion to make any additional seasons work.

Last Updated: