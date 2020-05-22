Don’t get your hopes up for a director’s cut of Suicide Squad ever happening

Following a remarkable and victorious bid to finally see the Snyder cut of Warner Bros. and DC’s Justice League film, fans are starting to hope that other movies could possibly get the same treatment if they can put enough pressure on studios the same way they did for this campaign. Inevitably, fans have started to already ask the same questions of other popular movies that possibly received the same treatment from studios, and you don’t need to look too far, as Suicide Squad is another one of the infamous movies that was fraught with production issues and studio meddling.

Even before The Snyder Cut campaign, fans had been reaching out to director David Ayer on Twitter wanting to get more info on the possibility of a different cut of his film. Pressuring him for more answers in the wake of the Snyder Cut announcement, Ayer replied that while it’s something he himself might like, the decision doesn’t rest with him and he believes the chances of Warner Bros. revisiting the first film (especially with a “sequel” in the works) is incredibly slim:

It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB – it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine. https://t.co/Prlp8bPgy4 May 21, 2020

You have to at least admire the perseverance of DC fans in pushing for these different cuts of their films. While Marvel fans have mostly been pleased with everything the studio has put out, Warner Bros.’ direction on DC films has not always been well-received and these diehard supporters have been remarkably viral in wanting to see certain changes made.

A large part of what makes Suicide Squad such a popular choice for a recut was the rather maligned performance by Jared Leto as the Joker, which was disliked by many. With so much footage cut from the film and especially around Leto’s performance, fans are hoping that seeing more of Leto’s take on the role and understanding it more, might make it a whole lot better. I’m personally not so sure about that and having another far superior performance by Joaquin Phoenix of the character, I’m happy for that chapter of the DCEU to be pushed aside for now.

Last Updated: