Downton Abbey 2 production underway, out this December

In a movie world full of comic book movies, sci-fi behemoths and whatever genre it is that the Fast Saga fits into currently, a period drama wouldn’t exactly be considered as the next big blockbuster. Thanks to the popularity of the original six season run and people’s strong connection to its entertaining characters, that is exactly what the first Downton Abbey was. Sure, it might not have hit the sort of numbers Marvel gets out of its movies, but a film that makes $200 million on a $20 million budget is the kind of success that every studio dreams of.

And like with all box office success stories, it’s getting another sequel. Focus Features announced the news that the cast is back and that the sequel has already started shooting with a planned release date of December 22, 2021. Once again written by series creator Julian Fellowes, there will be a change behind the lens as Simon Curtis takes over from Michael Engler for this second film. One of the film’s producers, Gareth Neame, had the following to say about the announcement:

After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.

Alongside the main cast (which is already too big to mention), the film has also recruited newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West in as yet unknown roles. There are no plot details of what the film could be about as yet, but most fans probably couldn’t care too much provided they get to see more of the characters and their lives continue. While Maggie Smith steals every scene with her witty quips, probably.

It’s great that a franchise like Downton Abbey can delight audiences without the need for CGI and action scenes, proof that great writing and acting is enough to still make a good box office smash hit.

Last Updated: