The truth is dangerous in Netflix’s Ibiza-set crime mystery series White Lines

White Lines is Netflix’s upcoming time-hopping crime drama/mystery from Álex Pina, the man behind the superb Money Heist (also available on Netflix), or La Casa de Papel if you prefer the original Spanish.

This dual English and Spanish language series begins when the body of a British DJ is discovered on the party island of Ibiza some twenty years after his sudden disappearance. Hoping to find closure, his sister (Laura Haddock – Guardians of the Galaxy) travels to the island to follow the investigation. However this drags her into the seedy underbelly of the island’s drug trade, and forces her to confront some of the darker facets of her personality in the process, as she tracks down her brother’s murderer and the reasons behind his killing.

The official synopsis is as follows:

In the thrilling new series from the creator of Money Heist, the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

Let’s take a look, but before we do I’ll issue a NSFW warning due to this definitely living up to a TV-MA rating:

That poor dog, it’s going to be bouncing off the walls thinking it’s a wolfhound for the next couple of hours after snorting that much coke. I really like the look of this and it has all the makings of an excellent series – a mystery to solve, interesting characters, entertaining humour, gorgeously shot locations, and decent acting.

What do you think?

White Line’s ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Netflix on 15 May. It also stars Marta Milans, Jade Alleyne, Juan Diego Botto, Daniel Mays, Juan Carlos Vellido, and Tallulah Evans.

Last Updated: