Edgar Wright to adapt The Chain for Universal

After branching out from the trippy comedies of his Cornetto trilogy of films, Edgar Wright has started carving out a rather diverse portfolio for himself in Hollywood. Following his excellent Baby Driver back in 2017, the director then embarked on another different film effort that culminated in Last Night in Soho. That project has been delayed to next year along with many other fils during this pandemic, and the director is using the extra time to get ready for other films. He has signed on to direct Set My Heart to Five earlier this year and now Deadline is reporting that he has also signed on to direct The Chain for Universal Pictures.

The Chain will be an adaptation of Adrian McKinty’s horror/thriller novel of the same name that released last year. Set My Heart to Five follows a mom whose child is kidnapped and the only way to guarantee her safety is to kidnap someone else’s child in exchange. The novel was a big seller and its premise certainly sounds both incredibly intriguing and truly horrific at the same time, which should make for a great movie.

For Wright, it represents another opportunity to flex his directorial muscles in a different genre and continue the great work he has done in his career thus far. Along with directing, Wright will also produce the film, with Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) set to write the screenplay. The two certainly make for a great pairing and for a potentially entertaining project.

Set My Heart to Five doesn’t have any release dates as yet, which makes sense given all the production schedules currently in flux. We shouldn’t have to wait too long before Wright and Goldman get a chance to work together on this exciting new project.

