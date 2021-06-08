Enter a new world of friendship in the animated family comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong

Ron’s Gone Wrong (F**k you, San Diego) is the upcoming animated family comedy from 20th Century Studios. The movie’s directed by Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas), Jean-Philippe Vine (Shaun the Sheep), and Octavio E. Rodriguez (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), with Smith also co-writing alongside Peter Baynham (the Borat movies and the aforementioned Arthur Christmas). It’s the first feature from British animation studio Locksmith Animation, which Smith formed alongside Julie Lockhart in 2014.

Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) stars as Barney, a young boy who’s incredibly excited to receive his very own B-Bot – a walking, talking, digital best friend, and the hottest piece of technology out there. The only problem is his B-Bot, Ron (Zach Galifianakis – The Hangover), has a few technical issues.

It also stars the voices of Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Hangover), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (The Mick).

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a fun outing for the whole family, albeit one that’s maybe a bit more skewed towards the younger half. The animation looks smooth and colourful, the voice acting is great, and the budding friendship between the awkward Barney and the defective Ron will take them on some weird and funny adventures – while also helping Barney come out of his shell.

What do you think?

Ron’s Gone Wrong is due for release in the US on 22 October.

