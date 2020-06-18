Enter the battle between heaven and hell in Netflix’s fantasy series Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun is Netflix’s upcoming fantasy action series created by Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing). It’s inspired by Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun Areala independent comic book series that had a number of short runs and spin-off series during the early ‘90s and ‘00s.

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista takes on her first major English-language role as Ava, a young woman who wakes up in the morgue with a powerful holy artifact embedded in her back. In her search to discover what’s happening to her she arrives at the convent of The Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient order of warrior nuns dedicated to fighting the battle between heaven and hell – and now she’s on the front lines whether she wants to be, or not.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.

Let’s take a look:

I have a soft spot for low budget sci-fi and fantasy series, they’re like a comfort food you can watch in order to unwind after a long day at work, and sometimes they can really surprise you by punching above their weight. That’s provided they’re not completely terrible of course, and based on the trailer I’m feeling optimistic towards Warrior Nun. It looks cool, fun, and not overly serious. Sure, the monster looks aren’t particularly impressive (and that’s pretty much what I expected) and I’ll have to deal with some teen angst, but I’m happy to give this a shot.

What do you think?

The ten-episode-long first season of Warrior Nun will premiere on Netflix on 2 July. It also stars Tristán Ulloa, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Thekla Reuten.

