Everything will not be okay in Showtime’s limited crime thriller series Your Honor

Crime thriller Your Honor is Showtime’s upcoming limited series starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). It’s based on the Israeli TV series Kvodo, which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, with this adaption being written by Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice, The Village).

Cranston stars as a highly respected New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose son, Adam (Hunter Doohan – Truth Be Told), is involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. He tries to protect his son by covering up any evidence of his involvement in the crime, but there’s one factor he can’t erase – the man his son killed was the son of the leader of the city’s most powerful crime family, and he won’t stop looking for his son’s killer until blood has been repaid with blood. And as things increasingly spiral out of control and violence grips the city, the judge discovers just how far he’ll go to protect his son.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threaten to engulf the entire city, he faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life.

Let’s take a look:

Cranston is an excellent actor, and he’s delivering the goods here once more as the morally conflicted and compromised judge. This looks both well-acted and directed, and the plot has plenty of twists and turns as the stakes continue to escalate – and the trailer didn’t spoil them all either.

What do you think?

Your Honor will premiere on Showtime in December. It also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Hope Davis, Tony Curran, Lilli Kay, and Margo Martindale.

